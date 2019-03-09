https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cubs-8-Giants-0-13676351.php
Cubs 8, Giants 0
|Chicago
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Z.Short ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Grber cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blguert pr
|2
|1
|2
|3
|A.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Jrdan pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Green pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Baez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Weber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Vlera 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Avelino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Solarte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Wllmson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gmbrone 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ch.Shaw lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donahue 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Chicago
|030
|001
|013—8
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 4, San Francisco 10. 2B_Balaguert (1), Bryant (1), Young (1), Ramos (1). 3B_Short (1). HR_Higgins (1). SB_Ferguson (3). CS_Evans (1), Giambrone (2), Ferguson (1). SF_Bernard (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hamels W, 2-0
|3 1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Carasiti H, 1
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Minch H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zagurski
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez L, 0-2
|3 2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Adon
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vincent
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lopez
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
WP_Vincent.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:58. A_11,060
