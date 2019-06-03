https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cubs-8-Angels-1-13926113.php
Cubs 8, Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Puello lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cntrras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bdrsian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cahill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No.Rmrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100—1
|Chicago
|000
|105
|20x—8
E_Schwarber (4). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 6. 2B_J.Baez (18), Heyward (3). HR_J.Baez (14), Contreras (13). SF_Lucroy (1), Russell (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cahill L,2-6
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Anderson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Lester W,4-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Lester (Puello), by Lester (Puello). WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:00. A_39,843 (41,649).
