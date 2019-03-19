Cubs 6, Mariners 4

Seattle Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Ti.Polo dh 5 0 1 0 Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Ngron ss 1 0 0 0 C.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 Ada.Law 3b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 1 2 0 J.Frley lf 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 2 0 1 0 Kelenic lf 1 0 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 K.Lewis rf 3 2 2 1 R.Court 1b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 2 1 0 0 T.Lopes 2b 3 0 0 0 V.Mchin ph 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton 2b 1 1 1 1 Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 1 Au.Nola c 1 1 1 1 C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 1 1 1 Zmm III 1b 4 0 1 1 T.Davis c 1 0 1 0 Mriscal 3b 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 1 2 1 I.Mller cf 4 0 1 0 Brnstin rf 1 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 1 Rederer cf 1 1 1 1 Darvish sp 2 0 1 1 P.Evans 3b 2 0 1 0 Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 36 6 12 6

Seattle 010 101 001—4 Chicago 013 010 01x—6

E_Zammarelli III 2 (2), Evans (1). DP_Seattle 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Lewis (1), Miller (1), Davis (3), Heyward 2 (2), Happ (3). 3B_Hoerner (2). HR_Lewis (1), Walton (1), Roederer (1). SB_Negron (1), Miller (3), Contreras (1). CS_Polo (1). SF_Nola (1), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Crismatt L, 0-1 3 7 4 3 0 3 Leyer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mills 1 1 1 1 0 1 Walker 2 1 0 0 0 1 Scott 1 3 1 1 0 0 Chicago Darvish W, 2-0 4 2-3 5 2 1 2 6 Edwards Jr. H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Montgomery H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Carasiti H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chatwood H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brach S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Crismatt (Bryant), Mills (Contreras), Edwards Jr. (Nola).

PB_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:54. A_13,576