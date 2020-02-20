Crowd-seeking Rays come up with win-win-win free ticket plan

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are offering fans a win-win-win-win proposition.

Trying to draw bigger crowds to barren Tropicana Field, the Rays came up with a crowd-pleasing ticket plan Wednesday.

The ``Win Pack’’ lets a fan pick any four regular-season Rays game to attend for a total of $99. If the Rays win all four, the fan gets a voucher redeemable for a free ticket to another game.

Fans with four straight wins can keep choosing games for free until they either attend a loss or the regular season ends.

Despite going 96-66 and making the playoffs last year, the Rays drew an average home crowd of just 14,734 and ranked second lowest in the majors, ahead of only the Miami Marlins. Tampa Bay has made the playoffs five times since 2008 but is consistently at or near the bottom of the majors in attendance.

