Cron's hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Brewers 6-5

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high five.

All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281. Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200.

With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second base under pandemic rules, Cron singled off Devin Williams (2-1).

Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th, helped by center fielder Garrett Hampson’s diving catch of Christian Yelich’s sinking liner starting the inning. Chacin closed the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row after winning 14 of 16, and the Brewers have lost seven straight to the Rockies, matching their most against Colorado.

The Brewers hit into four double plays and went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Luis Urías homered for Milwaukee.

Colorado trailed 4-1 deficit before Trevor Story's sacrifice fly in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza chased starter Corbin Burnes with an RBI double in the sixth and scored on Hampson's double off Brent Suter, and Brendan Rodgers' second double of the game gave Colorado a 5-4 lead against Brad Boxberger in the seventh.

Narváez and Willy Adames hit successive doubles in the ninth off Daniel Bard, who blew a save for the fourth time in 13 chances.

Kolten Wong led off for Milwaukee and went 1 for 5 in his first game since June 3 after missing time while on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Zack Godley's contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville. INF/OF Pablo Reyes and RHP Eric Yardley were optioned to Nashville and INF Jake Hager was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA) is slated to start Saturday night in the third of a four-game set with the Rockies.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA) has emerged as a cornerstone of the Rockies’ rotation since his acquisition from the Cardinals as part of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 23 1/3 innings at Coors Field, the second longest such streak ever at the hitter friendly park.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports