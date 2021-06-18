Cron's grand slam lifts Rockies over Brewers 7-3 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 1 a.m.
1 of21 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez reacts after Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hit into a double play to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron watches his grand slam off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach heads to his position in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia watches his RBI single off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Eric Yardley during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich jokes with first base coach Quintin Berry after Yelich drew a walk from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Colorado Rockies' Dom Nunez, left, hugs C.J. Cron, who returns to the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, right, looks for the throw as Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, bottom left, slides safely into second base with an RBI-double in the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Hoby Milner works against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 From left, Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia, center fielder Yonathan Daza and right fielder Charlie Blackmon celebrate the team's 7-3 over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, left, congratulates relief pitcher Daniel Bard after the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-3. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias watches his single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-3. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard works agtainst the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-3. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth.
Written By
DENNIS GEORGATOS