Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic retires from national team

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mario Mandzukic says he is retiring from international soccer after 11 years with Croatia's national team, with his decision coming a month after he scored a goal in the World Cup final.

The 32-year-old Mandzukic made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

In an emotional farewell message, Mandzukic says the decision was made easier after Croatia reached the World Cup final in Russia.

Mandzukic says "we lived our dream, made a historic result and felt the love of our fans."

Mandzukic, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has played 89 games for Croatia, scoring 33 goals — trailing only Davor Suker's national record of 45.

Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15.