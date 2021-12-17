Creighton finishes strong, knocks off No. 9 Villanova 79-59 ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 10:33 p.m.
1 of15 Villanova's Justin Moore (5) reaches for a loose ball against Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44), Alex O'Connell (5) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his team as they play against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Creighton head coach Greg McDermott argues against a foul called while playing against Villanova during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Creighton junior Nathan Marquardt waits to lead the basketball team onto the court with the Blue Crew before playing against Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after teammate Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) scored against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) defends against Creighton's Alex O'Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) hugs Rati Andronikashvili (21) after regaining possession of the ball with a lead over Villanova with 1:09 remaining in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) plays against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, and Ryan Hawkins (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Creighton's Alex O'Connell (5) drives down court against Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Creighton's Alex O'Connell (5) dunks against Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) and Justin Moore (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures, and Creighton closed with a flurry in a 79-59 victory over No. 9 Villanova in the Big East opener for both teams on Friday night.
The Bluejays (9-3) saw their double-digit lead get cut to 58-54 with 8 1/2 minutes left, but the Wildcats (7-4) missed their last 12 shots from the field and were outscored 21-5 the rest of the way.