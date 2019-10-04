https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Coyotes-Ducks-Sums-14491286.php
Coyotes-Ducks Sums
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0—1
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Lindholm, Shore), 14:32. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Kessel, Keller), 9:03. 3, Anaheim, Fowler 1 (Rowney, Jones), 19:28. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Soderberg, ARI, (interference), 9:06; Rowney, ANA, (hooking), 12:14.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 14-8-11_33. Anaheim 6-14-9_29.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 0-1-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (33-32).
A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:22.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.
