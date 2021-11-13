Corvette Racing wins GT Le Mans title despite scary crash

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor needed only to start the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta to win a second consecutive GT Le Mans sports car title. Neither expected a terrifying crash would spoil the celebration and turn the 10-hour endurance race into an emotionally draining day for Taylor's family.
Taylor was at the wheel for Corvette Racing on a restart around the four hour mark Saturday when cars ahead of him stacked up in traffic — he said three actually stopped on track — and he couldn't avoid slamming into one at 110 mph in turn 10B of the 12-turn, 2.54-mile circuit.