https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Coroner-Angels-pitcher-Skaggs-died-of-accidental-14402827.php
Coroner: Angels pitcher Skaggs died of accidental overdose
Photo: Allen J. Schaben, TNS
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.
The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
View Comments