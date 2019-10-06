Copeland airs it out as Incarnate Word beats Houston Baptist

HOUSTON (AP) — Jon Copeland threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word never trailed and held off Houston Baptist with a 38-36 win Saturday night.

Carson Mohr's 31-yard field with 2:37 left in the third quarter proved invaluable for Incarnate Word (3-2, 2-1 Southland) as it gave the Cardinals a 38-30 lead.

Bailey Zappe's 17-yard touchdown pass to Gamar Girdy Brito with 3:14 left brought Houston Baptist within 38-36. Zappe threw incomplete to Ben Ratzlaff and the 2-point conversion attempt failed. Incarnate Word picked up three first downs on the ensuing drive and time expired for the Huskies (4-2, 1-1).

Copeland competed 33 of 44 passing attempts while Zappe went 49 of 69 for 390 yards, three touchdowns but also threw two interceptions.

The Cardinals' Kevin Brown had 104 yards rushing on 11 carries and Kam Williams had nine receptions for 101 yards and a score.

For Houston Baptist, Jerreth Sterns had 18 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown while Girdy Brito returned three kickoffs for 127 yards — a 42.3-yard average — including an 87-yarder for a touchdown that tied the game at 7 with 11:48 left in the first quarter.