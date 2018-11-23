Cooper, Cowboys join Redskins atop NFC East with 31-23 win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Amari Cooper had a 90-yard touchdown catch while finishing with 180 yards receiving and two scores and the Dallas Cowboys pulled even with Washington atop the NFC East with a 31-23 Thanksgiving victory over the Redskins on Thursday.

Cooper had the most yards receiving for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, along with the longest catch of his career and Dak Prescott's longest completion in his three seasons. Cooper's other TD was a 40-yarder.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 121 yards with a score as the Cowboys (6-5) won their third straight game since their first home loss, to Tennessee in the Dallas debut of Cooper following a trade. Dallas beat Washington for the eighth time in nine Thanksgiving games, and second in three seasons.

The Redskins (6-5) lost for the third time in four games in Colt McCoy's first start in four years coming off Alex Smith's season-ending leg injury.

The former Texas Longhorns star threw three interceptions to offset two touchdown passes. McCoy won his two previous starts at the home of the Cowboys, one for the 2009 Big 12 championship and the other his most recent NFL victory with the Redskins in 2014.

