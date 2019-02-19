Combs lifts Texas Southern past Jackson St. 77-65

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jeremy Combs had a career-high 33 points plus 17 rebounds as Texas Southern topped Jackson State 77-65 on Monday night.

Combs hit 8 of 10 shots.

Jalyn Patterson had 17 points for Texas Southern (14-11, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Derrick Bruce added 11 points. Eden Ewing had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the road team.

Jontrell Walker had 16 points for Jackson State (9-17, 6-7), which has now lost four games in a row. Chris Howell added 16 points and six rebounds. Venjie Wallis had 14 points.

Texas Southern improves to 2-0 against Jackson State this season. Texas Southern defeated Jackson State 75-65 on Jan. 21. Texas Southern plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State matches up against Grambling State at home on Saturday.

