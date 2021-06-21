Column: Stewart realistic about SHR's current struggles

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Tony Stewart tried to do a grid walk at his first Cup Series race since the start of the pandemic. But he's Tony Stewart and he hasn't been at the track in almost 16 months. Everybody wants to chat.
A long conversation with driver Cole Custer and the global head of Ford Performance Motorsports, a valued partner, cost him valuable minutes before the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway. By the time Stewart made it to the front of the grid to greet pole-sitter Aric Almirola and doubled back to say hello to Kevin Harvick, well, Harvick's window net was already being latched.