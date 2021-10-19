Column: Rory McIlroy rediscovers the art of winning DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 12:13 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The company Rory McIlroy keeps is more elite than it is exclusive. Winning 20 times on the PGA Tour, especially in this generation of increasing depth, is a big milestone.
He is not the youngest to get there. Tiger Woods was 24 when he picked up his 20th career PGA Tour title with a 15-shot victory in the U.S. Open, another reminder that Woods was in a league of his own.