Columbus Blue Jackets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 25, 2021 Columbus Blue Jackets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 49 15 21 36 -14 23 2 0 0 121 .124 F 13 Cam Atkinson 49 14 17 31 -14 4 1 4 2 138 .101 F 96 Jack Roslovic 41 10 20 30 -11 12 3 0 1 63 .159 D 3 Seth Jones 49 5 19 24 -16 26 2 0 1 125 .040 D 8 Zach Werenski 35 7 13 20 -9 13 0 0 1 79 .089 F 16 Max Domi 47 7 12 19 -18 67 2 0 1 83 .084 F 29 Patrik Laine 39 10 8 18 -26 21 4 0 0 75 .133 F 38 Boone Jenner 41 8 9 17 -9 6 1 1 0 79 .101 F 71 Nick Foligno 42 7 9 16 -3 28 1 0 0 73 .096 F 42 Alexandre Texier 45 4 11 15 -10 20 0 0 0 71 .056 F 50 Eric Robinson 49 5 7 12 2 4 0 0 2 61 .082 D 15 Michael Del Zotto 46 4 7 11 4 6 0 0 0 67 .060 F 11 Kevin Stenlund 30 5 5 10 -3 6 0 0 1 42 .119 F 25 Mikhail Grigorenko 25 2 7 9 -4 2 0 0 0 24 .083 D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 48 2 6 8 -15 10 0 0 1 43 .047 F 29 Riley Nash 37 2 5 7 -1 4 0 0 1 40 .050 D 58 David Savard 40 1 5 6 -19 24 0 0 1 48 .021 D 46 Dean Kukan 30 1 4 5 -3 6 0 0 0 26 .038 D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 13 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 26 Zac Dalpe 11 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 21 .095 F 19 Liam Foudy 18 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 32 .000 D 4 Scott Harrington 10 1 2 3 -3 6 0 0 0 7 .143 D 2 Andrew Peeke 9 0 3 3 -5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 52 Emil Bemstrom 15 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 0 Mikko Koivu 7 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .333 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 1 7 .143 F 24 Nathan Gerbe 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 23 Stefan Matteau 14 1 0 1 -3 9 0 0 0 12 .083 F 88 Kole Sherwood 6 0 1 1 -2 7 0 0 0 7 .000 D 7 Gavin Bayreuther 3 0 0 0 -1 7 0 0 0 5 .000 F 21 Josh Dunne 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 6 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 12 0 0 0 -4 4 0 0 0 17 .000 F 49 Ryan MacInnis 10 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 6 .000 TEAM TOTALS 49 116 203 319 -199 361 16 5 13 1419 .082 OPPONENT TOTALS 49 163 279 442 188 335 24 2 31 1564 .104 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1704 3.27 9 13 7 0 93 878 0.894 0 1 2 90 Elvis Merzlikins 23 1226 2.93 6 12 2 1 60 673 0.911 0 1 0 35 Veini Vehvilainen 1 10 5.45 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.75 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 49 2982 3.14 15 25 9 1 154 1555 .896 116 203 361 OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2982 2.29 34 11 4 4 112 1415 .918 163 279 335