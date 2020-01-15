Columbus 3, Boston 0
First Period_1, Columbus, Wennberg 4 (Gerbe, Gavrikov), 13:27. Penalties_Dubois, CBJ (Cross Checking), 5:53; McAvoy, Bos (Holding), 18:59.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Holding), 9:36; Nordstrom, Bos (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 12:35; Dubois, CBJ (Roughing), 12:35.
Third Period_2, Columbus, Stenlund 4 (Bemstrom, Foligno), 5:46 (pp). 3, Columbus, Nash 4, 13:05. Penalties_Milano, CBJ (Slashing), 1:34; Marchand, Bos (High Sticking), 4:41; Robinson, CBJ (Interference), 5:49.
Shots on Goal_Boston 7-14-13_34. Columbus 9-13-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Columbus 1 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 10-5-6 (27 shots-24 saves), Boston, Rask 17-4-6 (0-0). Columbus, Merzlikins 6-6-4 (34-34).
A_17,349 (18,500). T_2:23.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Andrew Smith.