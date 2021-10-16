Colts activate Hilton, put Blankenship on injured reserve
1 of6 FILE - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, in this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, file photo. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's, Oct. 13, 2021, light workout. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend against the Houston Texans. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton makes a catch as he runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., in this Thursday, July 29, 2021, file photo. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's, Oct. 13, 2021, light workout. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend against the Houston Texans. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) kneels on the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) reacts after missing a field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve in time for Sunday's game against Houston but will not have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Indy put Blankenship on injured reserve on Saturday with a hip injury. He will be out at least three weeks. Michael Badgley will replace Blankenship after being signed to the practice squad earlier this week.