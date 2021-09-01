Colorado-Texas Runs

Rangers second. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Nick Solak singles to left field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Charlie Culberson walks. Nick Solak to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Yohel Pozo singles to shallow left field. Charlie Culberson to second. Nick Solak out at home. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jose Trevino walks. Yohel Pozo to second. Charlie Culberson to third. Leody Taveras doubles to deep left field. Jose Trevino to third. Yohel Pozo scores. Charlie Culberson scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Leody Taveras scores. Jose Trevino scores. Adolis Garcia flies out to shallow center field to Sam Hilliard. DJ Peters strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Connor Joe pops out to Nathaniel Lowe. Brendan Rodgers homers to center field. Charlie Blackmon walks. Trevor Story singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon to third. C.J. Cron flies out to center field to Leody Taveras. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Trevor Story to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base, Nick Solak to Nathaniel Lowe.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Rockies 2.

Rockies fifth. Sam Hilliard walks. Dom Nunez pops out to shallow center field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Connor Joe doubles to left field. Sam Hilliard to third. Connor Joe to third. Sam Hilliard scores. Brendan Rodgers walks. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brendan Rodgers out at second. Connor Joe scores. Trevor Story strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Rockies 4.

Rockies ninth. Sam Hilliard grounds out to shallow right field, Nick Solak to Nathaniel Lowe. Elias Diaz pinch-hitting for Dom Nunez. Elias Diaz walks. Connor Joe walks. Elias Diaz to second. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep center field. Garrett Hampson scores. Elias Diaz scores. Charlie Blackmon reaches on error. Brendan Rodgers to third. Fielding error by Nathaniel Lowe. Trevor Story reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers scores. Throwing error by Charlie Culberson. C.J. Cron grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nathaniel Lowe. Trevor Story to third. Ryan McMahon reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Trevor Story scores. Throwing error by Nathaniel Lowe. Fielding error by Nathaniel Lowe. Raimel Tapia grounds out to first base to Nathaniel Lowe.

5 runs, 1 hit, 4 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 9, Rangers 5.