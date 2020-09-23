Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater homers to left field. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to Josh Fuentes. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Darin Ruf grounds out to shallow infield. Donovan Solano out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Rockies 0.

Giants fifth. Daniel Robertson singles to center field. Joey Bart doubles to deep center field. Daniel Robertson scores. Brandon Crawford grounds out to first base to Josh Fuentes. Joey Bart to third. Austin Slater walks. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shallow infield. Austin Slater out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies sixth. Kevin Pillar walks. Trevor Story singles. Kevin Pillar to third. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trevor Story out at second. Kevin Pillar scores. Josh Fuentes called out on strikes. Charlie Blackmon steals second. Matt Kemp walks. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies seventh. Garrett Hampson singles, tagged out at second, Daniel Robertson to Donovan Solano. Elias Diaz pinch-hitting for Tony Wolters. Elias Diaz pops out to first base to Wilmer Flores. Raimel Tapia singles. Kevin Pillar doubles. Raimel Tapia scores. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Rogers to Wilmer Flores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Giants 2.

Giants seventh. Alex Dickerson pinch-hitting for Daniel Robertson. Alex Dickerson homers to center field. Joey Bart doubles to deep left field. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Austin Slater singles to shallow infield. Joey Bart to third. Brandon Belt pinch-hitting for Wilmer Flores. Brandon Belt doubles to deep center field. Austin Slater scores. Joey Bart scores. Donovan Solano grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to Josh Fuentes. Brandon Belt to third. Darin Ruf walks. Evan Longoria flies out to Charlie Blackmon.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 5, Rockies 2.