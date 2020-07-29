Colorado-Oakland Runs

Rockies third. David Dahl grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Trevor Story singles to left field. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Trevor Story to third. Nolan Arenado out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Robbie Grossman. Charlie Blackmon to second. Trevor Story scores. Daniel Murphy flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics third. Marcus Semien flies out to left field to Sam Hilliard. Ramon Laureano singles to right field. Matt Chapman walks. Ramon Laureano to second. Matt Olson walks. Matt Chapman to second. Ramon Laureano to third. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to David Dahl. Ramon Laureano scores. Khris Davis strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Athletics 1.

Rockies fourth. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow center field. Sam Hilliard homers to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Tony Wolters grounds out to shallow right field, Matt Olson to Daniel Mengden. David Dahl flies out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Athletics 1.

Rockies fifth. Trevor Story called out on strikes. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow infield. Nolan Arenado singles to left center field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Daniel Murphy singles to shallow right field. Nolan Arenado to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon singles to second base. Daniel Murphy to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Raimel Tapia out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ramon Laureano. Nolan Arenado scores. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 5, Athletics 1.

Athletics fifth. Ramon Laureano singles to right center field. Matt Chapman pops out to shallow right field to Ryan McMahon. Matt Olson singles to shallow center field. Ramon Laureano to third. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Matt Olson to second. Ramon Laureano scores. Fielding error by Nolan Arenado. Khris Davis grounds out to shallow infield. Mark Canha out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Athletics 2.

Rockies eighth. Ryan McMahon walks. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Tony Wolters doubles to right field. Raimel Tapia to third. Ryan McMahon scores. David Dahl doubles to deep right center field. Tony Wolters scores. Raimel Tapia scores. Trevor Story pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base, Chad Pinder to Matt Olson.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 8, Athletics 2.

Athletics eighth. Matt Olson singles to left center field. Mark Canha singles to shallow infield. Matt Olson to second. Khris Davis strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow center field, Ryan McMahon to Daniel Murphy. Mark Canha to third. Matt Olson scores. Chad Pinder flies out to right field to Charlie Blackmon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 8, Athletics 3.