Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 44 19 42 61 22 35 8 0 2 184 .103 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 44 27 28 55 25 30 8 0 6 151 .179 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 46 18 29 47 12 28 9 0 8 124 .145 D 8 Cale Makar 36 6 31 37 11 8 3 0 2 86 .070 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 45 14 18 32 -2 8 4 0 2 82 .171 D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 43 15 14 29 14 8 4 0 2 64 .234 F 91 Nazem Kadri 48 10 18 28 -8 34 3 0 3 151 .066 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 D 7 Devon Toews 45 7 17 24 24 14 2 0 1 100 .070 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 47 9 10 19 8 4 0 1 4 84 .107 D 27 Ryan Graves 47 2 12 14 12 32 0 0 0 90 .022 F 17 Tyson Jost 46 3 10 13 8 24 0 0 0 80 .038 F 37 J.T. Compher 40 6 6 12 4 19 1 0 1 39 .154 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 45 7 1 8 5 21 0 0 0 57 .123 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 29 1 6 7 15 8 0 0 0 46 .022 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 16 0 3 3 0 14 0 0 0 11 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 10 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 15 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 6 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 16 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 4 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 2 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 22 Conor Timmins 23 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 21 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 5 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 48 167 299 466 172 444 44 1 32 1662 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 116 196 312 -186 526 28 2 15 1226 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 35 2068 1.94 26 8 1 6 67 861 0.922 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 6 317 2.27 3 1 1 1 12 133 0.91 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 4 234 3.32 2 2 0 0 13 115 0.887 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 48 2897 2.29 32 12 4 7 110 1220 .905 167 299 444 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2897 3.29 16 29 3 2 158 1653 .900 116 196 526