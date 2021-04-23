Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 40 17 39 56 28 28 6 0 2 169 .101 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 .177 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 42 16 27 43 16 28 8 0 7 114 .140 D 8 Cale Makar 32 4 28 32 18 8 1 0 2 70 .057 D 49 Samuel Girard 42 5 26 31 18 14 0 0 0 72 .069 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 41 14 15 29 5 8 4 0 2 76 .184 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 42 15 13 28 14 8 4 0 2 61 .246 F 91 Nazem Kadri 44 10 18 28 -4 30 3 0 3 140 .071 F 20 Brandon Saad 43 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 65 .231 D 7 Devon Toews 41 6 17 23 25 14 2 0 1 91 .066 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 43 9 10 19 10 4 0 1 4 79 .114 D 27 Ryan Graves 43 1 12 13 12 30 0 0 0 84 .012 F 17 Tyson Jost 42 3 10 13 10 22 0 0 0 71 .042 F 37 J.T. Compher 36 6 6 12 5 19 1 0 1 36 .167 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 41 7 1 8 5 19 0 0 0 53 .132 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 29 1 6 7 15 8 0 0 0 46 .022 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 9 0 3 3 1 36 0 0 0 5 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 16 0 3 3 0 14 0 0 0 11 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 7 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 4 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 2 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 22 Conor Timmins 19 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 17 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 158 283 441 209 411 39 1 31 1526 .104 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 102 173 275 -220 487 25 2 12 1129 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 34 2008 2.0 25 8 1 5 67 840 0.92 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 5 257 1.87 3 0 1 1 8 113 0.929 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 2 119 2.5 2 0 0 0 5 61 0.918 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2657 2.23 31 9 4 6 98 1125 .910 158 283 411 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2657 3.41 13 28 3 2 150 1518 .896 102 173 487 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...