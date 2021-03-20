Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 20, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 96 Mikko Rantanen 28 16 18 34 11 8 5 0 4 96 .167 F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 24 9 19 28 13 4 3 0 1 103 .087 F 91 Nazem Kadri 28 9 15 24 -5 20 3 0 3 95 .095 D 49 Samuel Girard 26 5 17 22 8 8 0 0 0 50 .100 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 26 8 13 21 6 16 4 0 4 77 .104 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 25 7 12 19 4 4 3 0 1 48 .146 F 20 Brandon Saad 27 10 8 18 -2 10 1 0 0 42 .238 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 28 8 9 17 5 6 2 0 1 25 .320 D 7 Devon Toews 25 4 12 16 14 4 2 0 1 56 .071 D 8 Cale Makar 16 1 13 14 7 6 0 0 0 35 .029 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 28 5 5 10 0 2 0 1 3 47 .106 D 27 Ryan Graves 27 0 6 6 3 20 0 0 0 53 .000 F 37 J.T. Compher 21 2 2 4 -2 15 1 0 0 22 .091 F 17 Tyson Jost 26 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 0 41 .024 F 25 Logan O'Connor 17 3 0 3 2 6 0 0 0 32 .094 D 2 Dan Renouf 10 0 3 3 -2 5 0 0 0 8 .000 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 25 2 0 2 1 8 0 0 0 33 .061 D 4 Bowen Byram 16 0 2 2 -2 21 0 0 0 17 .000 F 11 Matt Calvert 15 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 21 .000 D 34 Jacob MacDonald 16 1 1 2 6 6 0 0 0 35 .029 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 6 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 5 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 22 Conor Timmins 17 0 0 0 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .000 TEAM TOTALS 28 91 163 254 61 214 24 1 18 978 .093 OPPONENT TOTALS 28 65 109 174 -68 246 11 2 10 692 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 24 1420 1.82 17 7 0 4 43 577 0.925 0 1 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 28 1691 2.18 18 8 2 4 61 688 .906 91 163 214 OPPONENT TOTALS 28 1691 3.11 10 15 3 2 87 974 .907 65 109 246 More for youSports'There's no excuse for that': NCAA blasted for disparity...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn: Time, TV and what you...By David Borges