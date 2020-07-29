Recommended Video:

Colorado Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 34 3 8 3
Dahl cf 4 0 1 2 Semien ss 5 0 1 0
Story ss 5 1 1 0 Laureano cf 5 2 2 0
Blackmon rf 4 1 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0
D.Murphy 1b 5 0 1 1 Canha rf 2 0 1 2
McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Tapia dh 4 2 2 1 Grossman lf 4 0 1 1
Hilliard lf 5 1 2 2 Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 1 1 1 Allen c 4 0 0 0
Colorado 001 220 030 8
Oakland 001 010 010 3

E_Arenado (1). DP_Colorado 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Hilliard (1), Wolters (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1). HR_Hilliard (1). SF_Arenado (1), Tapia (1), Canha (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela, W, 1-0 5 6 2 2 3 3
Kinley, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bard, H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 2
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Mengden, L, 0-1 4 5 3 3 2 4
Weems 3 4 2 2 0 3
Trivino 1 3 3 3 1 1
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Bard, Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:58. .