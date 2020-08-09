Recommended Video:

Colorado Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 27 0 1 0
Hampson lf 3 1 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Story ss 5 1 2 1 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 1 3 3 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 5 0 3 1 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0
Kemp dh 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Dahl cf 3 1 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 Smith rf 3 0 0 0
Butera c 3 0 0 0 Hudson c 3 0 0 0
Colorado 000 041 000 5
Seattle 000 000 000 0

DP_Colorado 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Seattle 3. 2B_Blackmon 2 (4), McMahon (2). SB_Story (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Castellani 4 0 0 0 1 3
Hoffman, W, 2-0 3 1 0 0 1 2
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Margevicius 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 3
Misiewicz, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 2
Gerber 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 0
Guilbeau 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Magill 1 0 0 0 1 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1

Castellani pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Castellani (Seager). WP_Gerber.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49.