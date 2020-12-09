Collier's 20 points, 11 rebounds help No. 23 Texas women win

Recommended Video:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 Texas made 12 3-pointers in beating Idaho 73-48 on Wednesday.

Collier's 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the first quarter put Texas ahead by double figures for good. Five of Texas' seven baskets to start the second quarter were from 3-point range, and the Longhorns led by 32 at the break.

Texas (4-1) held Idaho to 4-of-27 shooting (14.8%) in the first half. Karisma Ortiz scored 15 points in the half for the Longhorns, making six field goals. Collier added 12 points and five rebounds and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.

Ortiz finished with 15 points, Allen-Taylor had 13 and Celeste Taylor 10. Kyra Lambert, who was the only starter not in double figures. was one of three players with three 3-pointers. Collier grabbed her 500th career rebound in the second half.

Idaho (2-1) was led by Beyonce Bea with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Natalie Klinker also grabbed 11 rebounds and Sydney Gandy scored 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25