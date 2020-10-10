College Football Schedule
Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) at Appalachian St. (2-1), Postponed
Campbell (0-4) at Wake Forest (1-2), Postponed
Duke (0-4) at Syracuse (1-2), 12:30 p.m.
The Citadel (0-3) at Army (3-1), 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh (3-1) at Boston College (2-1), 4 p.m.
Temple at Navy (1-2), 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), Postponed
South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2), Noon
Virginia Tech (2-0) at North Carolina (2-0), Noon
Louisiana-Monroe (0-4) at Liberty (3-0), Noon
NC State (2-1) at Virginia (1-1), Noon
Cent. Arkansas (2-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St. (0-1), 3 p.m.
Texas State (1-3) at Troy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee (2-0) at Georgia (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
FAU (1-0) at Southern Miss. (1-3), Postponed
Middle Tennessee (0-4) at FIU (0-1), 4 p.m.
Arkansas (1-1) at Auburn (1-1), 4 p.m.
East Carolina (0-2) at South Florida (1-2), 7 p.m.
Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Miami (3-0) at Clemson (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. (1-1) at Kentucky (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
UTEP (3-1) at Louisiana Tech (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Marshall (2-0) at W. Kentucky (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2), Noon
Texas Tech (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. (1-2) at Notre Dame (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Florida (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), Noon
Texas (2-1) vs. Oklahoma (1-2) at Dallas, T.X., Noon
Cent. Arkansas (2-2) at Arkansas St. (1-2), 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. (2-1) at TCU (1-1), 4 p.m.
UAB (3-1) at Rice, Postponed
Charlotte (0-2) at North Texas (1-2), 8 p.m.
UTSA (3-1) at BYU (3-0), 3:30 p.m.
