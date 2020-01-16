https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/College-Basketball-Scores-14978861.php
College Basketball Scores
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Cobleskill 94, KC 67
Eastern Nazarene 73, Dean 64
Emmanuel 81, Elms 63
Gallaudet 67, Penn St.-Abington 65
Hartwick 84, Pine Manor 57
Lafayette 71, Colgate 67
Morrisville St. 90, Wells 67
Penn St.-Harrisburg 100, Penn College 52
SUNY-IT 82, Cazenovia 66
Springfield 100, Clark 65
St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Fairleigh Dickinson 85
TCNJ 83, William Paterson 59
Georgia College 83, Young Harris 78
___
View Comments