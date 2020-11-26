Cole scores 19 to carry St. John's over La Salle 82-65

Recommended Video:

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) — Vince Cole posted 19 points as St. John's defeated La Salle 82-65 on Thursday.

Marcellus Earlington added 14 points, Greg Williams Jr. had 13 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu 10 for St. John's (2-0).

Ayinde Hikim had 14 points for the Explorers (0-1). Christian Ray added 12 points and Sherif Kenney had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com