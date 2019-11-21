Cobb is clutch, Wagner tops Saint Peter’s 81-77 in OT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Curtis Cobb III scored 25 points and Wagner made 16 of 19 free throws in overtime to defeat Saint Peter’s 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Ford added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks, who outscored the Peacocks 20-16 in the extra period and finished 39 of 48 from the foul line. Cobb made all 10 of his free throws in the last 43 seconds. Ford was 13 of 16 from the line but only had two in overtime.

Nazeer Bostick’s layup pulled Saint Peter’s into a tie at 65 but Wagner (2-3) scored the next eight points. Cobb’s first free throws made it 73-65.

Matthew Lee scored four quick baskets for the Peacocks, including two 3-pointers, but Cobb answered every time with two clutch free throws. Bostick scored at the buzzer.

KC Nedefo’s 3-point play with 21.9 seconds left tied the game at 61 and Cobb missed a 3-pointer to end regulation.

Doug Edert led Saint Peter’s (0-3) with 18 points and Lee had 16. The Peacocks, led by Edert’s five 3-pointers, went 12 of 25 from 3-point range and were outscored by 22 at the foul line.

