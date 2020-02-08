Coastal Carolina snaps streak, rolls past UT Arlington 89-75

Recommended Video:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante' Jones had 20 points as Coastal Carolina handled Texas-Arlington 89-75 on Saturday.

The Chanticleers grabbed the lead for good just over a minute into the game and pushed it into double digits at multiple stages. UT Arlington got within six points with 5:29 left in the contest when Radshad Davis hit a 3 to make it 68-62. Tim Ceaser and Hosana Kitenge both scored at the basket to get the lead back to double digits for the rest of the way.

Jones shot 9 for 10 from the line and added nine rebounds and six assists. Garrick Green had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (13-12, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference), which ended a four-game home losing streak. Tommy Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kitenge had 14 points.

Davis had 16 points for the Mavericks (10-15, 6-8). Jabari Narcis added 12 points. Jordan Phillips had 12 points.

David Azore, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Mavericks, shot only 8 percent for the game (1 of 12).

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Coastal Carolina defeated Texas-Arlington 82-77 on Jan. 11. Coastal Carolina takes on Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday. Texas-Arlington matches up against Arkansas State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com