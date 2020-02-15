Coastal Carolina CWS winning coach diagnosed with cancer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore said he's been diagnosed with liver cancer and will undergo treatment as soon as possible.

Gilmore, who led the Chants to the 2016 College World Series title, confirmed his condition after his team won its opener on Friday. He said he would leave to discuss treatment options next week to start his fight against the disease.

Gilmore, 62, said tests showed the mass on his liver was confined to one area, which is considered a plus. “So I'm going to fight like hell and keep this thing going,” he said.

He just started his 25th season with Coastal Carolina. Assistant coach Kevin Schnall will lead the Chanticleers in Gilmore's absence.