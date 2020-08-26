Clippers roll past Mavericks 154-111 to take 3-2 series lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 32 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. Los Angeles can clinch the series on Thursday.

Dallas' Luka Doncic, who hit a game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4 to cap off a 43-point triple-double, was held to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the testy game, which included six techincals and a flagrant-1 foul.

Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George scored 18 to help Los Angeles take a 76-52 lead at halftime. The Clippers shot 61% in the first half and led by as many as 27 points.

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Clippers continued the onslaught in the second half, bumping the lead to as many as 45 points.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic was issued a technical foul in the second quarter. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. was called for a flagrant-1 after winding up and hitting George in the face on a drive. ... Assistant Stephen Silas took over as coach after Carlisle was ejected.

Clippers: Shot 67% from the field in the first quarter. ... Hardaway and Los Angeles' Marcus Morris were called for double technicals in the second quarter. C Ivica Zubac was called for a technical in the third.

UP NEXT

Game 6 is Thursday.

