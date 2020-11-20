Clippers bolster supporting cast around Leonard, George

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Luke Kennard from Detroit, and sent guards Landry Shamet to Brooklyn and Rodney McGruder to Detroit as they attempt to improve the supporting cast around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In addition to Kennard, the Clippers received center Justin Patton from the Pistons in the draft-night deal, as well as the draft rights to junior-college player Jay Scrubb and four second-round picks (2023 via Portland, and 2024, 2025 and 2026 via Detroit).

"The draft assets allow us the opportunity to continue drafting and developing young talent, or otherwise explore trade opportunities, for years to come,” Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, said Thursday in confirming the moves.

Kennard missed most of last season due to knee tendinitis. Over 28 games, he averaged career highs in points (15.8), assists (4.1) and rebounds (3.5) as a starter for Detroit.

“Luke is a young, ascending player who has worked hard to establish himself as a reliable shooter and playmaker,” Frank said. “We’ve admired him from afar for quite a while and are excited to have him."

The Clippers also added center Daniel Oturu from Minnesota in a draft-day trade with the New York Knicks for a 2023 second-round selection.

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard (5) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Kennard from Detroit as part of a three-way deal with the Pistons and Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

As part of the three-team trade on Wednesday, the Nets received Shamet, Pistons guard Bruce Brown and the draft rights to Reggie Perry, who was selected 57th by the Clippers on draft night.

The Pistons acquired the draft rights to Saddiq Bey (the Nets' 19th pick in the draft), McGruder, Nets forward Dzanan Musa, a second-round draft pick from Toronto in 2021, and the draft rights to Jaylen Hands.

