BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .145 .264 62 4 9 2 0 0 3 7 18 0 0 0
Zimmer .333 .500 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramírez .286 .444 7 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 0 0
Hernandez .250 .333 8 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0
Pérez .167 .286 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0
Mercado .143 .143 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Reyes .125 .125 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Lindor .111 .111 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
C.Santana .000 .250 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0
Johnson .000 .250 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Luplow .000 .250 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.Santana .000 .333 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Allen .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 1 0.95 2 2 1 19.0 9 3 2 2 3 25
Bieber 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 6.0 4 0 0 0 1 14
Karinchak 0 1 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 0 1 0 0 1 1
Wittgren 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Hand 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Clevinger 0 0 2.57 1 1 0 7.0 4 2 2 2 0 6