Cleveland-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates first. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Kevin Newman doubles to left field. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana. Kevin Newman to third. Colin Moran singles to right field. Kevin Newman scores. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Indians 0.

Indians third. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Jose Ramirez walks. Cesar Hernandez to third. Francisco Lindor walks. Jose Ramirez to second. Carlos Santana singles to center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Jose Ramirez scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Franmil Reyes out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jarrod Dyson. Francisco Lindor scores. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Santana out at second. Domingo Santana grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Josh Bell.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 3, Pirates 1.

Pirates fifth. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier singles to shallow infield. Kevin Newman walks. Adam Frazier to second. Josh Bell doubles. Kevin Newman scores. Adam Frazier scores. Colin Moran called out on strikes. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 3, Pirates 3.

Indians tenth. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor hit by pitch. Carlos Santana homers to left field. Francisco Lindor scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Franmil Reyes lines out to deep right field to Gregory Polanco. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 6, Pirates 3.