White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Adam Eaton singles to right field, tagged out at second, Josh Naylor to Jose Ramirez to Andres Gimenez. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Yermin Mercedes lines out to right center field to Josh Naylor.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Indians 0.

Indians sixth. Andres Gimenez doubles to deep center field. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Madrigal to Jose Abreu. Andres Gimenez to third. Cesar Hernandez called out on strikes. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Andres Gimenez scores. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 2, White sox 1.

Indians seventh. Josh Naylor singles to shallow infield. Jake Bauers singles to left field. Josh Naylor to second. Austin Hedges out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Yoan Moncada to Nick Madrigal. Jake Bauers to second. Josh Naylor to third. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Jake Bauers to third. Josh Naylor scores. Amed Rosario flies out to right field to Adam Eaton.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 3, White sox 1.

Indians eighth. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Jose Ramirez reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Cesar Hernandez scores. Throwing error by Jose Abreu. Fielding error by Jose Abreu. Eddie Rosario walks. Franmil Reyes flies out to deep left field to Andrew Vaughn. Josh Naylor called out on strikes. Jake Bauers strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 2 left on. Indians 4, White sox 1.

White sox ninth. Luis Robert triples to deep right field. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Jake Lamb pinch-hitting for Nick Madrigal. Jake Lamb grounds out to shallow infield, Emmanuel Clase to Jake Bauers. Tim Anderson reaches on error. Luis Robert scores. Fielding error by Andres Gimenez. Adam Eaton flies out to deep center field to Ben Gamel.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 4, White sox 2.