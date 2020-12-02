Clemson 67, Mercer 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (4-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|26
|0-3
|4-6
|3-7
|0
|3
|4
|Bennett
|29
|1-2
|1-2
|6-10
|0
|3
|3
|Elliott
|21
|1-6
|2-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|4
|Spray
|31
|4-9
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|4
|14
|Washington
|25
|7-15
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|16
|Cherry
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Hank
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Hayes
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Meertens
|24
|6-12
|5-7
|0-2
|2
|1
|17
|Sticker
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Hipp
|9
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|17-27
|15-50
|9
|23
|67
Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .4 (Spray 4-6, Washington 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Cherry 0-1, Hipp 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bennett 2)
Turnovers: 23 (Robinson 4, Spray 4, Bennett 3, Elliott 3, Washington 2, Hank 2, Thomas 2, Hayes 1, Meertens 1, Hipp 1)
Steals: 10 (Bennett 2, Washington 2, Meertens 2, Elliott 1, Spray 1, Thomas 1, Hipp 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERCER (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dougherty
|28
|4-11
|7-8
|3-9
|0
|4
|15
|Van Nes
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|35
|9-14
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|23
|Neal-Tysor
|29
|4-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|9
|Titus
|34
|3-16
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|5
|7
|Barkhoff
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Votaw
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Harris
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|0
|Snyder
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thayne
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-61
|10-12
|7-33
|4
|23
|54
Percentages: FG 32.787, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Lewis 3-4, Neal-Tysor 1-5, Titus 0-1, Harris 0-3, Snyder 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Titus 3, Van Nes 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Neal-Tysor 6, Lewis 4, Titus 3, Dougherty 2, Harris 2, Van Nes 1, Votaw 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Titus 3, Dougherty 2, Lewis 1, Votaw 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mercer
|10
|16
|15
|13
|—
|54
|Clemson
|12
|17
|20
|18
|—
|67
A_211
Officials_Ryan Durham, Kevin Dillard, Meadow Overstreet