Class 3A Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Shallowater (8-2) vs Dalhart (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Pilot Point (7-3) vs Early (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw’s Roughrider Stadium

Bushland (7-3) vs Slaton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Bushland’s Falcon Stadium

Breckenridge (4-6) vs Whitesboro (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Memorial Stadium

Tuscola Jim Ned (10-0) vs Peaster (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Muleshoe (5-5) vs Brownfield (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Brock (10-0) vs Wall (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Denver City (6-4) vs Amarillo River Road (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plainview’s Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Region II

Mount Vernon (10-0) vs Jefferson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Groesbeck (8-2) vs Whitney (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Gladewater (7-2) vs Bonham (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Grandview (8-2) vs Teague (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney’s Wildcat Stadium

West (10-0) vs Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Sabine (7-3) vs Mineola (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Malakoff (7-3) vs Maypearl (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Pottsboro (5-4) vs Tatum (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Diboll (7-3) vs Buna (2-8) 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Hallettsville (8-2) vs Cameron Yoe (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Winnie East Chambers (7-3) vs Huntington (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

Little River Academy (9-1) vs Yoakum (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Lorena (8-2) vs Hitchcock (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Woodville (6-3) vs Crockett (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Columbus (8-2) vs Rockdale (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Coldspring-Oakhurst (7-2) vs Anahuac (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Region IV

Llano (7-2) vs Marion (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

San Diego (8-1) vs Orange Grove (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Poteet (9-1) vs Luling (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odem’s Owl Stadium

Edna (8-2) vs Bishop (4-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Edna’s Cowboy Memorial Stadium

Jourdanton (6-4) vs Blanco (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

London (9-0) vs Goliad (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Falls City’s Beaver Stadium

Lago Vista (6-3) vs Universal City Randolph (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson City’s Eagle Field

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Crane (8-2) vs Ballinger (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Abernathy (9-1) vs Friona (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Muleshoe’s Douglas Stadium

Sonora (6-4) vs Odessa Compass (1-9), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Canadian (7-3) vs Idalou (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Childress (9-0) vs Stanton (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Brady (6-3) vs Anthony (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit’s Walton Field

Lubbock Roosevelt (10-0) vs Spearman (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Wildcat Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs San Angelo Grape Creek (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Big Lake’s Bird Memorial Stadium

Region II

Eastland (5-5) vs WF City View (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Seymour’s Fair Park Stadium

Bells (7-3) vs Blooming Grove (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wills Point’s Davis Field

Holliday (10-0) vs Jacksboro (5-4) 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham’s Newton Field

Edgewood (7-3) vs Leonard (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Palmer (7-1) vs Whitewright (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nevada’s Braves Field

Callisburg (9-1) vs Dublin (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Gunter (10-0) vs Scurry-Rosser (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Millsap (5-5) vs Henrietta (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Region III

New London West Rusk (10-0) vs Hooks (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

New Waverly (8-2) vs Hughes Springs (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Daingerfield (8-2) vs Big Sandy Harmony (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Kountze (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Waskom (9-1) vs Corrigan-Camden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Omaha Pewitt (6-4) vs Troup (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Newton (8-1) vs Harleton (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Center’s Roughrider Stadium

Arp (7-3) vs DeKalb (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

Region IV

Franklin (10-0) vs Danbury (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Hebbronville (8-1) vs Stockdale (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Refugio’s Sportsman Bobcat Stadium

Van Vleck (7-3) vs Riesel (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Natalia (7-3) vs Taft (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Three Rivers’ Bulldog Stadium

Poth (8-1) vs Banquete (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

East Bernard (8-2) vs Lexington (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium

Odem (10-0) vs Karnes City (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Rogers (7-3) vs El Maton Tidehaven (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium