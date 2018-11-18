CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

McLean 62, Petersburg 6

Aspermont 84, Paducah 55

Ira 68, Crowell 22

White Deer 70, Nazareth 24

Regional

McLean (11-0) vs. Aspermont (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Lockney

Ira (10-0) vs. White Deer (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Lockney

Region II

Ropesville 58, Lenorah Grady 12

Balmorhea 64, Sterling City 22

Garden City 71, Rankin 41

Gail Borden County 56, Morton 0

Regional

Ropesville (7-3) vs. Balmorhea (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Garden City

Garden City (11-0) vs. Gail Borden County (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Colorado City

Region III

Aquilla 74, Newcastle 24

Milford 60, High Island 15

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Coolidge 34

Blum 60, Savoy 14

Regional

Aquilla (6-5) vs. Milford (91), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Italy

Gilmer Union Hill (10-1) vs. Blum (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabank

Region IV

Gorman 68, Eden 20

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 58, Evant 12

Leakey 66, Jonesboro 30

May 94, Robert Lee 88

Regional

Gorman (7-4) vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon (8-2), 4 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg

Leakey (10-1) vs. May (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

Follett 76, Silverton 26

Whitharral 64, Southland 0

Anton 62, Wilson 6

Matador Motley County 72, Groom 56

Regional

Follett (9-2) vs. Whitharral (10-0-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Happy

Anton (9-2) vs. Matador Motley County (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Petersburg

Region II

Grandfalls-Royalty 84, Loraine 34

Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0

Jayton 60, Throckmorton 6

Blackwell 72, Sierra Blanca 24

Regional

Grandfalls-Royalty (9-2) vs. Lueders-Avoca (6-5), 3 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook

Jayton (7-3) vs. Blackwell (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Trent

Region III

Ladonia Fannindel 66, Gordon 48

Iredell 62, Morgan 0

Walnut Springs 80, Kopperl 54

Strawn 68, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Regional

Ladonia Fannindel (6-2) vs. Iredell (10-0), 5 p.m. Friday, Italy

Walnut Springs (7-4) vs. Strawn (9-2), 6 p.m. Thursday, Strawn

Region IV

Oakwood (7-3) vs. McDade (7-3)

Blanket 75, Valera Panther Creek 30

Richland Springs 53, Brookesmith 6

Calvert 48, Trinidad 14

Regional

Oakwood-McDade winner vs. Blanket (11-0), TBD

Richland Springs (10-1) vs. Calvert (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Gatesville

___

Some information provided by sixmanfootball.com