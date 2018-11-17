Clark's career-best 30 points leads Albany over Canisius

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark set career highs with 30 points and seven assists, Devonte Campbell added 15 points and Albany beat Canisius 75-66 on Saturday.

Cameron Healy scored 14 points and Adam Lulka grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds for the Great Danes (1-2), who shot 53 percent to the Griffins' 38 percent but gave up 16 points on 18 turnovers.

Clark's 3 capped a 7-0 run for a 42-35 Albany lead with 12:10 to play, but the Griffins stayed close and closed to 37-35 on Kendall Lauderdale's jumper before the Great Danes again pulled away. Canisus closed to 58-51 in Jonathan Sanks' jumper with 3:58 to go, but Clark scored five straight and Albany led by 10 on Devonte Campbell's layup with 1:30 to play and held on.

Albany closed the first half on a 13-4 run capped by Takal Molson's layup and led 26-22 at halftime after shooting just 38 percent from the field to the Griffins' 33 percent.

Molson scored 24 points and Scott Hitchon added a career-high 10 for the Griffins (1-1).