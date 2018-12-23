Clark, Heron score 23 each, St. John's beats Sacred Heart

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvin Clark II and Mustapha Heron scored 23 points apiece and Shamorie Ponds had 13 points and nine assists to help St. John's beat Sacred Heart 104-82 on Saturday night.

LJ Figueroa had 15 points and five assists and Justin Simon scored 10 for St. John's (12-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 1982-83 season with 14 consecutive wins.

Simon's dunk gave the Red Storm a 14-0 lead and Clark hit five 3-pointers in a span of three minutes, 33 seconds to make it 29-10 with 12: 57 left in the first half. Sacred Heart (4-8) scored the first seven second-half points to trim its deficit to 53-45 but St. John's answered with an 18-0 run — including two 3s apiece by Ponds and Heron — and cruised from there.

Sean Hoehn had 16 points and Koreem Ozier scored 15 for the Pioneers.

St. John's scored at least 100 points for the first time since Nov. 11, 2016, and hit a season-high 17 3-pointers. Clark hit six 3s and Heron added five — both career highs.