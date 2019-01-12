Clark, Agosto lead LIU Brooklyn past Robert Morris 80-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark scored 24 points, Jashaun Agosto added 21 with nine assists and LIU Brooklyn beat Robert Morris 80-73 on Saturday.

Tyrn Flowers scored 16 points with eight rebounds and the trio of Blackbirds (8-8, 2-2 Northeast Conference) combined to shoot 22 of 32 from the field. LIU Brooklyn finished 29 of 50 from the field.

Clark's 3-point play with 13:57 remaining tied it at 50-all and both teams went scoreless for almost three minutes. Finally, Flowers and Julian Batts made back-to-back 3s, Agosto added a layup and the Blackbirds led the rest of the way.

Malik Petteway made a pair of free throws to reduce the Colonials' margin to 63-58 with 6:12 left but they never got closer.

Josh Williams scored 20 for Robert Morris (8-9, 3-1). Charles Bain added 17 and Malik Petteway 10.