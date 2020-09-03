Claire Williams leaving as the F1 team's deputy principal

Recommended Video:

GROVE, England (AP) — The Williams Formula One team said on Thursday that Claire Williams is stepping down as deputy team principal after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The move follows the recent change in ownership to American-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, and means that the famed F1 family will cut its ties to the team after 43 years and nearly 750 races.

“I have taken the decision to step away from the team in order to allow Dorilton a fresh start as the new owners. It has not been an easy decision but it’s one I believe to be right for all involved,” Williams said in a statement. “With the future of the team now secured, this feels like the appropriate time for us to step away from the sport.”

The team was co-founded by Frank Williams, her father, and won seven drivers’ championships and nine constructors’ titles since entering the sport in 1977. However, the last of those came with Jacques Villeneuve behind the wheel in 1997.

The British-based team finished rock bottom in the constructors’ standings in the past two seasons, and in 2019 scored only one point from Robert Kubica’s 10th-place finish.

Storied names have driven for the team, including multiple world champions Alain Prost, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna. British world champions Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill helped the team become hugely popular with home fans.

Williams has won 114 races, taken 128 pole positions and is the third-longest standing team in the history of the series.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports