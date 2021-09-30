City of Big Shoulders shrugs off Bears' threat to leave town

CHICAGO (AP) — This is a town that respects a good hustle. Extortion wasn’t invented here, but it was darn near perfected. Which explains why The City of the Big Shoulders simply shrugged off the latest reports the Chicago Bears might move off the lakefront and into a new stadium in the suburbs.
For openers, it’s still far from a done deal. Second, it’s not the first time the franchise made the threat. Third, and perhaps most relevant at the moment, the Bears stink thus far this season, coming off a decade with two playoff appearances that both ended with losses in the wild-card round. There’s just not much to get agitated about yet.