Cincy escapes early 15-point hole, routs No. 14 Illini 71-51 DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 22, 2021
1 of11 Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Cincinnati's Jeremiah Davenport (24) looks top pass under pressure from Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Illinois' Alfonso Plummer celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller motions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Illinois' Omar Payne (4) and Cincinnati's Jeremiah Davenport (24) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Illinois' Trent Frazier, top, jumps over Cincinnati's Mike Saunders as they chased after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Saunders Jr. scored 20 points, Jeremiah Davenport added 19 and Cincinnati overcame an early 15-point deficit to blow out No. 14 Illinois 71-51 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.
The Bearcats (5-0) trailed 23-8 in the opening minutes before charging back to take a 34-31 lead at the break. They piled on from there, pushing the advantage past 20 by the midway point of the second half as they coasted into the championship game against the winner of No. 13 Arkansas and Kansas State on Tuesday night.