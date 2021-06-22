Cincinnati-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Max Kepler walks. Jorge Polanco singles to deep right field. Max Kepler to third. Alex Kirilloff singles to shallow center field. Jorge Polanco to second. Max Kepler scores. Ryan Jeffers walks. Alex Kirilloff to second. Jorge Polanco to third. Andrelton Simmons strikes out swinging. Luis Arraez out on a sacrifice fly to Aristides Aquino. Jorge Polanco scores. Byron Buxton singles to shallow infield. Ryan Jeffers to second. Alex Kirilloff to third. Trevor Larnach strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 3, Reds 0.