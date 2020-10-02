https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Cincinnati-Atlanta-Runs-15616802.php Cincinnati-Atlanta Runs Published 3:14 pm EDT, Friday, October 2, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Stratford Town Council member seeks diversionary DUI program 2 Civilian detention officers given warnings for 2017 incident 3 Stratford police: Men stole 8 cars from dealership 4 Police: CT woman arrested in fatal crash day after her birthday 5 New Milford rededicates historic tank on Green 6 Family of murder victim wants FBI to investigate 7 Deborah Rose column: We need to do what we can to help nonprofits, others View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.